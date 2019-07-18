Home

Wasatch Lawn Mortuary
3401 South Highland Drive
Salt Lake City, UT 84106
(801) 466-8687
Viewing
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
6:30 PM - 8:30 PM
Parleys 4th Ward
1870 E Parleys Canyon Blvd
Salt Lake City, UT
Viewing
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Wasatch Lawn Mortuary
3401 S Highland Dr
Salt Lake City, UT
Funeral
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Wasatch Lawn Mortuary
3401 S Highland Dr
Salt Lake City, UT
Elizabeth Margrietha Rouw de Lannoy


1933 - 2019
Elizabeth Margrietha Rouw de Lannoy Obituary
Elizabeth Margrietha Rouw de Lannoy
February 10, 1933 ~ July 11, 2019
Full obituary link below:
https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/salt-lake-city-ut/elizabeth-delannoy-8778332
Elizabeth de Lannoy, was born in Wapenveld, Netherlands on February 10, 1933, and died on July 11, 2019, in Sandy, Utah. She lived to be 86 years old and peacefully passed away of natural causes. Lies was born and raised in the Netherlands and was the fourth child and cherished daughter of Martinus and Elizabeth Rouw. Her older brothers are Frits, Henk and Roel Rouw.
Lisa married Willem de Lannoy on January 23, 1962, in the Netherlands. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Swiss Temple. They are the parents of three children: Esther Cloward, Joyce Felt (Eric), and Marty deLannoy (Laura). Lisa and Bill emigrated to the U.S. in 1966. She primarily worked as a seamstress in the retail fashion industry, altering wedding gowns and
women's fine apparel.
Viewing: Parleys 4th Ward, 1870 E Parleys Canyon Blvd, SLC Friday, July 19, 2019 - 6:30-8:30 pm
Funeral: Wasatch Lawn Mortuary, 3401 S Highland Dr, SLC Saturday, July 20, 2019, 11:00 am with a brief viewing beforehand from 9:30-10:30 am.
In honor of her Dutch heritage, please wear Delft blue colors of blue and/or white to the funeral. We also ask that you write a note on about your experiences with Elizabeth de Lannoy and her family. We would love to have everyone's remembrances of her because she lived a long and wonderful life!
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from July 18 to July 20, 2019
