Elizabeth "Beth" Myerhoff
1927 ~ 2019
West Valley City, UT-Elizabeth Florence Dennis Myerhoff died on November 12, 2019 at the age of 92. She was born on March 29, 1927 to Thomas Bernard Clark and Annie Lucille Huber in Salt Lake City, Utah.
She enjoyed crocheting, embroidery, traveling, and mostly her family. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
She is survived by her children Lucille (Ron) Hansen, Robert (Karen) Dennis, Patricia (Tom) Kilwein, Michael (Diana) Dennis, numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Nov. 16, 2019