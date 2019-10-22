|
|
Elizabeth (Beth) Anne Nelson
1975-2019
Beth passed away peacefully on October 18, 2019 at her home after a courageous fight with health issues for most of her adult life.
Beth was born on March 14, 1975 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Dennis C. and Georgiana Nelson.
Beth is survived by her parents, one sister: Debra D. Gowans (Phil), four brothers: Michael, Charles, David (Christina), and Brent (Samantha). All reside in Salt Lake County, Utah.
Friends and family are invited to visit Wednesday, October 23 from 6:00-8:00 pm at Larkin Mortuary, 260 East South Temple Dr. Salt Lake City, Utah.
Funeral Service will be held Thursday, October 24 at 11:00 am and a viewing will be held prior to the services from 10:00-10:45 am, at Mountain View 3rd Ward 1889 South 1700 East, Salt Lake City, Utah.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to your local dog shelter.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Oct. 22, 2019