|
|
Elizabeth Olpin Bond
1927-2019
Loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother passed away peacefully after a brief illness.
Beth was born November 13, 1927 in Nephi, Utah to Walter and Joey Olpin. She met the love of her life, Floyd T. Bond in San Diego and they were married in 1947 and were together 66 years until Floyd's passing. They raised four children Stephen (Peggy) Bond, Nola Joey (Loren) Adams, Marsha (Shawn Black) Bond and Warren (Cindy) Bond. Beth held several bookkeeping jobs while raising her family and retired from JC Penney Accounting Center. Beth and Floyd were Arizona snowbirds for 18 years and made many friends in Yuma, Arizona.
Beth was an active and faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served many positions. Beth was a fabulous cook and especially loved organizing and executing dinner events in Yuma for the ward of snow birders. She also served a mission with Floyd in Northern California and worked many years at the Jordan River Temple.
Beth is survived by her four children; 10 grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren (and two more on the way). She was preceded in death by her husband, Floyd Taylor Bond; and her siblings, Marjorie Ralphs, Arlene Bennion and Harold Olpin.
Funeral Service will be held Friday, August 9, 2019, 12:00 noon, with a viewing immediately before from 10:00 am to 11:45 am at McDougal Funeral Home, 4330 S. Redwood Road, Taylorsville, UT. Interment will be at Memorial Redwood Cemetery, 6500 S. Redwood Road.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Aug. 8, 2019