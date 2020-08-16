1941 ~ 2020

Elizabeth (Beth) Whalen Schrock of Salt Lake City, Utah passed away peacefully surrounded by her family June 19, 2020. She was 6 days shy of her 79th birthday.

Beth was born in Lebanon, MO to Leo and Golda Whalen. She grew up in Schaller, Iowa in those days known as "the Popcorn Capitol of the World". She once reigned as 'Popcorn Queen' before she attended Iowa State University where she studied journalism and met her life road tripper, Gordon.

They married and she left school to start a family. She later returned to college this time to the University of Utah to finish her degree, a Bachelor's in Political Science where she graduated summa cum laude.

Beth's friends described her as an elegant woman who loved to laugh and lived to help others. She held leadership positions in her many voluntary commitments to her community. She served on the Greater Avenues Community Council, served many satisfying years with the Junior League of Salt Lake City as well as worked on several political campaigns all while managing a family. She was secretary of the committee representing the Junior League sponsorship of the 1994 US National figure skating championships held in Salt Lake City.

Beth loved her family and adored her friends. She saved every card she ever received. She was known as GrandBeth to her grandchildren. She so loved being a grandmother and indulged them serving M&M's and ice cream for breakfast if the occasion warranted.

She worked many years in the travel industry where she held management positions at Eastern Airlines, Continental Airlines and Alamo/National Rent-A-Car as US manager of roadside service. She was able to travel the world accompanied by her husband.

Beth was a devout Catholic and more recently accepted the rigorous vocation of the Lay Dominican Order. Beth fulfilled her vocation as a Lay Dominican at the University of Utah's Newman Center, St Catherine of Siena.

Beth is survived by her husband Gordon of 58 years, her brother Michael Whalen (Lyn), children: Kelly Schrock, Amy Schrock Slaymaker (Michael) and Colin Schrock (Danette) as well as 7 grandchildren, 2 great grandchilden and her yellow Labrador 'Zoe'.

A memorial to honor Beth and her life will be held when the current pandemic allows.



