Home

POWERED BY

Services
Viewing
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
church
3900 South 4000 West
West Valley City, UT
View Map
Send Flowers
Funeral
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
12:00 PM
church
3900 South 4000 West
West Valley City, UT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ella Tuuhetaufa
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ella Tuuhetaufa


1952 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ella Tuuhetaufa Obituary
Ella Denise Tuuhetaufa
1952 - 2019
West Valley City, UT-Ella, Age 67, passed away on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, surrounded by family and friends. Funeral will be held Saturday, July 20, 2019 at the church on 3900 South 4000 West, West Valley City, UT, 84120 at 12:00 PM with a viewing two hours prior. Interment to follow at Memorial Redwood Cemetery, 6500 South Redwood Road, West Jordan, UT, 84123. To see the full obituary, please visit memorialutah.com.
logo

Published in Salt Lake Tribune on July 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.