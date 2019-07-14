|
|
Ella Denise Tuuhetaufa
1952 - 2019
West Valley City, UT-Ella, Age 67, passed away on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, surrounded by family and friends. Funeral will be held Saturday, July 20, 2019 at the church on 3900 South 4000 West, West Valley City, UT, 84120 at 12:00 PM with a viewing two hours prior. Interment to follow at Memorial Redwood Cemetery, 6500 South Redwood Road, West Jordan, UT, 84123. To see the full obituary, please visit memorialutah.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on July 14, 2019