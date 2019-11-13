Home

POWERED BY

Services
RUSSON BROTHERS BOUNTIFUL MORTUARY
295 N. MAIN ST.
Bountiful, UT 84010-6135
(801) 295-5505
Viewing
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
RUSSON BROTHERS BOUNTIFUL MORTUARY
295 N. MAIN ST.
Bountiful, UT 84010-6135
View Map
Viewing
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
12:00 PM
the West Bountiful 4th Ward
1930 N. 600 W.
West Bountiful, UT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ellen Freestone
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ellen Argyle Freestone


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ellen Argyle Freestone Obituary
Ellen Argyle Freestone
1927 ~ 2019
Ellen McKean Argyle Freestone (West Bountiful, Utah) Our dear mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother passed away on November 10, 2019 surrounded by a multitude of family who loved her dearly. Ellen passed due to conditions incident to age honorably earned during 92 years of love, devotion, and hard work. She was able to live independently and on her own terms until her last moment on earth. We mourn at her passing, but we celebrate her opportunity to rejoin with others that she loves so much.
Funeral services will be held at 12:00 pm on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at the West Bountiful 4th Ward, 1930 N. 600 W., West Bountiful, Utah. A viewing will be held from 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm on Friday, November 15th at Russon Mortuary at 295 Main Street, Bountiful, Utah. Another viewing will be held at the church, previous to the service from 10:00 am - 11:30 am. Interment will be in the Bountiful City Cemetery. Online guestbook at www.russonmortuary.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Nov. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ellen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -