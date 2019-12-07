Home

Lindquist Mortuary-Layton - Layton
1867 N. Fairfield Road
Layton, UT 84041
(801) 771-6666
Ellen Chelemes Ciancone


1959 - 2019
Ellen Chelemes Ciancone
Dec 3, 1959 ~ Nov 12, 2019
Ellen Chelemes Ciancone, 59, passed away Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at her home surrounded by her husband and three boys.
She was born December 3, 1959 in Ogden, Utah, and was the daughter of Chris J. and Magdeline Souvall Chelemes. Ellen was raised in Clearfield when there was nothing but farmland, and graduated from Clearfield High School. She then went on to receive a Bachelor's Degree in Sociology and Social Psychology with a minor in Business Administration from Utah State University in 1982, followed by a 32-year career as a Tax Payer Advocate with the Internal Revenue Service. She was actively involved in various outreach programs throughout her service at the IRS.
Ellen married Kenneth Vincent Ciancone in 1983 at the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church in Salt Lake City, Utah. Ellen was a strong member of the Greek Orthodox faith, and she instilled her Greek values and traditions in her family. Some of her fondest memories were of her participation in Sunday school and GOYA Basketball, helping her father with the sheep, hunting with her father and Uncle Sam, and watching her sons grow up on the farm. She often spoke of her travels abroad during her younger days; most notably her time spent in Greece, living in Montreal, and her family trips to Mazatlán.
She enjoyed cooking her Greek food for all, and having big family dinners with elaborate place settings. She loved to go camping and fishing with her family, and watching her boys compete in various academic and athletic endeavors brought her much joy. Most of all, she simply loved supporting and being with her family.
Surviving Ellen is her husband Kenneth, her sons Christopher (Kirra), Nicholas, and Vincent, her parents Chris and Magdeline Chelemes, and her sisters, Deborah Chelemes (Jack Gehrke) and Andrea (Dave) Likens, along with her many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Preceded in death by her grandparents James and Demetrios Chelemes, Nicholas and Helen Souvall, and her Aunt Kally Souvall-Politis.
Private family services were held.
Interment, Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Salt Lake City, Utah.
Services entrusted to Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Road.
Condolences may be shared at: www.lindquistmortuary.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Dec. 7 to Dec. 9, 2019
