|
|
Ellen Ivie
10/13/1932 ~ 11/10/2019
Ellen passed away peacefully in Colorado wrapped in the arms of her eldest daughter and in the hearts of the rest of her family on Earth. She was anxious to return to her Heavenly Family and be reunited with her loving husband, three sons and her precious mother and father. She was born October 13, 1932 in Ft. Collins, Colorado, the daughter of Helen Elizabeth Barker and Roy Benton. Ellen Ivie was a truly special woman who lived a life filled with gratitude - she was known for blessing everyone she encountered with her warmth, caring, gracious and loving spirit. She spent her professional life as a banker, loan officer and real estate agent, where her sharp intellect and deep love of people led her to excel. But the place where she shined brightest and made the biggest difference was in the lives of her family. She was a devoted and loving wife, an incredible mother, who lived to serve and support her children throughout their lives. She was a stellar grandmother, who had a deep and abiding love for her grandchildren. She was always there for them, not just at milestones, but in the small moments of their daily lives. She doted upon and found joy in her great grandchildren. Ellen was at her happiest when she was serving others; family, friends, neighbors or her community. She brought joy by always finding a way to support, help or serve with love, compassion and a sunny, happy spirit. She was preceded in death by her Husband of 49 years, Robert L. Ivie, sons, Larry Ivie, Roy Ivie, and Robert K. Ivie, and brother, Grady H. Lanford. She is survived by her Children, Glen Ivie (Anne), Lisa Hawthorne (Kevin), Ron Ivie (Nicki), Lori Ann Ivie, Charles Ivie (Jessie), Bill Ivie (Katie), Grandchildren, Jennifer Ivie (Rey), Benjamin Ivie, Kelly Zeeman, Jennifer Hericks (Eli), Andrea Ivie (Kenny), Christopher Ivie, Camille Richins (James), Mackenzie, Cheyenne (Mat) and Alyssa Bailey and many beloved great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, grandnephews and grandnieces. Family and friends are welcomed at the viewing on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Redwood Memorial, 6500 S Redwood Rd, at 1 PM, the funeral service will follow at 2 PM, followed by a graveside prayer.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2019