|
|
Ellie Porter
May 12, 2006 ~ Jan. 10, 2009
Eleven years have come and passed,
11 years since we've seen you last.
We celebrate you with another Mass
But our grief & pain will never pass.
Another sad poem is written alas,
We will write them just as long as,
We hold the memories as sweet as,
Those of our sweet little lass.
We hung your stocking on XMAS,
Then it snowed & covered the grass.
Your sisters liked the break from class,
Still missing little Sis Razzmatazz.
This poem is certainly not as good as,
Those we've written in the past.
But rest assured it will not be the last,
As our love for you remains steadfast.
Love and Missing You,
Mommy and Daddy
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Jan. 10, 2020