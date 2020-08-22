Ellis J Randall Sr.

1939~2020

Sandy, UT-Ellis J Randall Sr. passed away August 17, 2020 at the age of 80. He was born in 1939 in Francis, Utah to Oscar and Elaine Randall. He married Linda Hatch and had 6 children. He later divorced and married Irma Murphy. Ellis worked as a carpenter for over 50 years. He took great pride in and loved his work. He enjoyed hunting, college sports, and the Denver Broncos.

He is survived by his wife; Irma, 3 sons; Kim (Laurie) of Ogden, UT, Ellis J. (Bonnie) of Mtn Home, ID, Brett of Bountiful, UT, 2 stepsons; Larry (Dola) of Prattville, AL, Jerry (Lynn) of Atlanta, GA, 1 daughter; Crystal (Melissa) of Spring, TX, 1 brother; Donald Randall of Moab, UT, 16 grandkids, and 13 great-grandkids.

He was preceded in death by his mother and father, 1 sister, 4 brothers, 2 sons, 1 grandson, and 1 great-grandson.

A viewing will be held from 10-11:45 AM Tuesday, August 25, 2020 followed by a graveside service at 12:00 PM all at Memorial Lake Hills: 10055 South State Street, Sandy, UT.

The family would like to thank the staff at Copper Ridge Healthcare Center in West Jordan for the amazing care they provided for Ellis for the last 6 months.



