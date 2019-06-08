|
|
Ellsworth William Cardwell Jr.
1929 ~ 2019
Ellsworth William Cardwell Jr passed away peacefully on June 3, 2019 in Salt Lake City at the age of 90. He will be remembered as "one of the great ones", he was a true gentleman.
He was born February 23, 1929 in Chicago, Illinois to Mildred Rateike and Ellsworth Cardwell Sr. Ells married his sweetheart Suzanne Carlson on September 5, 1974.
Ells graduated from the University of Wyoming and served in the Army during the Korean war as a 1st Lieutenant Tank Commander. He was so proud to have served his country and was well decorated including a Purple Heart.
Ells started a successful foodservice brokerage company, Intermountain Foods, in 1969 and retired in 1992. After retiring, they moved to Palm Springs, Ca. to escape winter and play golf year-round. He loved playing golf and being around anything to do with golf. Due to his passion for golf he became a starter at PGA West, which he enjoyed immensely and felt it was the most rewarding way to spend his retirement years until 2017. Ells was very popular with the members at PGA West. His son and friends enjoyed playing three private courses with no green fees or tee times.
His other passion was traveling, he and his wife enjoyed many cruises and trips to Kona, Hi.
Ells is survived by his wife, and his children from a previous marriage, Scott (Sherry); Blake; Julee Westin (Craig); and stepson Todd Carlson (Natalie); 8 grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren and one on the way.
He will be missed by many friends and family. Graveside services with military honors will be held June 15, 2019 @ 2:00pm at Elysian Gardens, Salt Lake City. Friends and family can leave online condolences and memories at [email protected]
The family would like to thank the staff at Huntsman Cancer Institute, St Joseph Villa and Inspiration Hospice for their dedicated care.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from June 8 to June 9, 2019