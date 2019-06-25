|
Elma Adams Erickson
October 25, 1925 ~
June 22, 2019
Salt Lake City, UT-Elma Adams Erickson, age 93, passed away June 22, 2019 in Salt Lake City, Utah. She was born October 25, 1925 in Lehi, Utah to Delbert Adams and Orvetta Wing Adams. She graduated from South High School where she met Richard T. Erickson in biology class. They married on October 25, 1942.
Elma loved to travel, she went to New Zealand, Hawaii, Guam, China, and Europe. Her favorite place was San Diego, where they would visit every summer. They were snowbirds to St. George every winter and loved to visit Disneyland. They walked everywhere, enjoyed playing cards with friends, and enjoyed dancing at the Saltaire, Lagoon and the Coconut Grove in Salt Lake to listen to the big band music.
She is survived by her husband Richard T. Erickson and her children Vaughn R. (Linda) Erickson, Cheryl Ethington, and Nancy (Milt) Heilman, 26 grandchildren, 70 great-grandchildren,3 great-great grandchildren, and by her sister VerDel Mecham. Elma is preceded in death by her sisters LaRae and Jeannine.
Services for Elma will be Tuesday June 25, 2019 at 2:00pm at Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park 3401 South Highland Drive with a viewing one hour prior.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on June 25, 2019