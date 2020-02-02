|
Elmer LaMar Johnson
1935 ~ 2020
Riverton-LaMar passed away on January 31, 2020 and was welcomed back into the loving arms of his wife Shirley and by his children Bradley, Kallie and Caprice. He was born on March 19, 1935 to Adolph and Elma Seal Johnson.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at 11:00 AM at the Tithing Hill Chapel 12400 S. 1208 W, Riverton UT. A viewing will be held on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at the Broomhead Funeral Home 12600 S 2200 S., and one hour prior to services at the church. www.broomheadfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Feb. 2, 2020