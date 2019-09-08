Home

POWERED BY

Services
Starks Funeral Parlor
3651 S 900 E
Salt Lake City, UT 84106
(801) 474-9119
Resources
More Obituaries for Elmer Lasater
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elmer Lee Lasater


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elmer Lee Lasater Obituary
Elmer Lee Lasater Jr.
1931 - 2019
Born to Elmer Lee Lasater Sr. and Ruth Seal on April 13, 1931 in Salt Lake City. He passed September 3, 2019.
After graduating from Murray High he joined the Air Force and served in the Korean War. Upon returning home from Korea, Lee attended U of U and received a B.S. degree in Education. He loved teaching school and interacting with the students. Later he returned to U of U and received an MS degree in Counseling and Psychology.
Lee was a man of many talents and loved people. He had a talk radio program and was fondly referred to as Doc Lee. Lee also loved travel and lectured in many countries in Europe and all of U.S.
Lee is a father to his grown children from previous marriages, Vicki (Neil), Janene, Julee and Michael (Debbie), along with 14 grandchildren and 37 great-grandchildren.
In 1970 Lee met his life companion Sinikka M. Together they traveled and enjoyed life to its fullest. In 1984 his daughter Sinikka Elizabeth (Sindi) came in to his life and she was his pride and joy.
Later in 2017, Sindi and McKay gave him his Audrey. She entertained him and gave him much joy in his declining health and years.
He is preceded in death by his father and mother; sisters Shirley (Dean) Hogan, Joy (Bob) Stone, Gloria (Ed) Wilkes.
A celebration of life will be held on Friday, September 13, 2019 from 6:00 until 8:00 PM at Starks Funeral Parlor, 3651 South 900 East, Salt Lake City. Guests are encouraged to use the complimentary valet parking provided on the north side of the building. Graveside service will be held on Saturday, September 14th at 11:00 AM at Murray City Cemetery, 5490 South Vine St., Murray.
We would like to thank the staff at VA Hospital for Lee's care and his primary care provider Dr. Kithas and staff at the Veterans Care Center in Salt Lake City.
View tribute slideshow and share your photos and memories with the family at www.starksfuneral.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Sept. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elmer's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now