Home

POWERED BY

Services
Larkin Mortuary
260 East South Temple
Salt Lake City, UT 84111
(801) 363-5781
Graveside service
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
2:00 PM
Salt Lake City Cemetery
200 N Street
Salt Lake City, UT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Elmer MacKay
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elmer Maurice MacKay


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elmer Maurice MacKay Obituary
Elmer Maurice
MacKay
1935 - 2019
Salt Lake City, UT-Elmer Maurice MacKay, 84, passed away Monday, December 16th, 2019 at his home in Salt Lake City, Utah. Maurice was born on January 22, 1935 to Francis Lucile Parkinson and John Stewart MacKay in Sweetwater County, Wyoming. He married his high school sweetheart, Lillian Irene Giles, on December 1st, 1953 in the Salt Lake Temple.
Maurice graduated from West High School and the University of Utah and worked in Educational Administration for Granite School District. A lifelong member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, he served in many callings during his years in Salt Lake City and Ivins, Utah, including a Church Service Mission, along with his wife Irene, in downtown Salt Lake City.
Maurice is survived by his wife Irene, daughters Diane and Karen, 4 grandchildren (Natalie, Adam, Julia, and Jason Ware), 10 great-grandchildren and a brother Keith P. MacKay.
A private family memorial will be held on Saturday, December 21st, 2019 at Larkin Mortuary, 260 E. South Temple, Salt Lake City, Utah followed by a graveside service at 2:00pm at the Salt Lake City Cemetery, 200 N Street. For condolences, please visit www.LarkinCares.com
logo

Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Dec. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elmer's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Larkin Mortuary
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -