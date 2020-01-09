|
|
Elmer Mumford "Tug" Wardell
1924-2020
Salt Lake City, Utah-In loving memory of our father, grandfather, great grandfather, and member of "The Greatest Generation", Elmer Mumford Wardell, 95, who passed away peacefully on January 4, 2020, surrounded by family. He joins his wife Bev whom he has truly missed.
Tug was born in Weston, Idaho on October 7, 1924, to Isaac Martin and Mary Jane Mumford Wardell. He was the youngest of 8. Because his mother died shortly after his birth, Tug was raised by his grandparents William and Eliza Wardell in East Millcreek. After Isaac remarried, 6 more children were added to the family. Less than a month after Pearl Harbor, at age of 17, Tug joined the Navy. He served in WWII, Navy Reserves, and the Korean War. Tug participated in Utah Honor Flight traveling to Washington D.C. where he saw those war memorials, and his favorite, the Lincoln Memorial.
Tug was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and served faithfully in various callings including 20 years as Ward Financial Clerk and was currently serving as "Greeter" which he dearly loved. Tug married his sweetheart, Beverly Adele James on March 6, 1948. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Salt Lake Temple.
Tug worked for Love Machine Company retiring after 43 years. He was skilled in woodworking and carpentry and because of these skills, we all have items we treasure. He had a knack for fixing things and could build almost anything. He enjoyed road trips, golfing, reading, movies, eating out and his sense of humor stayed with him up to the end. Tug loved the Lord, his family, his country, and the American Flag. Patriotic songs brought a tear to his eye.
Tug is survived by his daughters, Leslie M. (Stephen) Warner, Laraine (Dennis) Marsing, 6 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Beverly, parents and most of his siblings. The family would like to thank the 3rd floor South staff of St. Marks Hospital, the employees of Inspiration Home Health and Hospice, and Highland Care Center for their kindness and tender care of Tug.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Winderbrook Ward, 4366 South 1500 East, SLC, with a viewing from 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. before the service. Interment will be at Elysian Burial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Utah Honor Flight.
As a family we take comfort in the memories we made with him and the lessons we learned from him.
Anchors Aweigh Dad!
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Jan. 9, 2020