Home

POWERED BY

Services
McDougal Funeral Home
4330 South Redwood Road
Taylorsville, UT 84123
801-968-3800
Viewing
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
McDougal Funeral Home
4330 South Redwood Road
Taylorsville, UT 84123
View Map
Graveside service
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
12:00 PM
Utah Veterans Memorial Park
17111 South Redwood Road
Bluffdale, UT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Elmo Williams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elmo Clair Williams


1930 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elmo Clair Williams
"Clair"
Clair Williams passed away peacefully at home on January 14, 2020 at the age of 89. Born September 14, 1930 in Spanish Fork, Utah to Elmo Williams and Zeta Argyle. He married Betty Kirkman and they enjoyed 48 years together.
Clair served in the US Army during the Korean War. He worked for KCC Refinery for 31 years. Clair loved camping, traveling to Yuma, Arizona for the winters, and fishing in Alaska, but his favorite time was spent with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife, Betty; daughter, Diane (Dave) Mecham; son Vern (Lisa) Simonsen; 6 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; and sister Afton Howarth. He was preceded in death by his son Phil Williams; and his sister Linda Kay Williams.
A viewing will be held Thursday, January 16th, from 10-11:00 a.m. at McDougal Funeral Home, 4330 South Redwood Road. Graveside services will follow at 12:00 noon at Utah Veterans Memorial Park, 17111 South Redwood Road, Bluffdale, Utah.
logo

Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Jan. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elmo's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McDougal Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -