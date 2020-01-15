|
|
Elmo Clair Williams
"Clair"
Clair Williams passed away peacefully at home on January 14, 2020 at the age of 89. Born September 14, 1930 in Spanish Fork, Utah to Elmo Williams and Zeta Argyle. He married Betty Kirkman and they enjoyed 48 years together.
Clair served in the US Army during the Korean War. He worked for KCC Refinery for 31 years. Clair loved camping, traveling to Yuma, Arizona for the winters, and fishing in Alaska, but his favorite time was spent with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife, Betty; daughter, Diane (Dave) Mecham; son Vern (Lisa) Simonsen; 6 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; and sister Afton Howarth. He was preceded in death by his son Phil Williams; and his sister Linda Kay Williams.
A viewing will be held Thursday, January 16th, from 10-11:00 a.m. at McDougal Funeral Home, 4330 South Redwood Road. Graveside services will follow at 12:00 noon at Utah Veterans Memorial Park, 17111 South Redwood Road, Bluffdale, Utah.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Jan. 15, 2020