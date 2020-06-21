Elna Despain Petersen
1932 ~ 2020
Elna Despain Petersen (87) passed away in her sleep on Thursday, June 18, 2020, in Heber City, Utah. Born October 31, 1932, 4th of 11 children, to Mary Asay and William Quayle Despain in Lovell, Wyoming.
She married Paul Robert Petersen in the Idaho Falls Temple on July 17, 1951. Together they raised 5 sons and 5 daughters. After Paul's death in 1992, she served a mission in the England Manchester Mission (1995-97), and again in the New Zealand Wellington Mission (2000-01).
On March 15, 2002 she married Willis Clarence Petersen. They served together in the Oregon Portland Mission (2008-09). He preceded her in death in November of 2018.
Elna's memory will be cherished by her children: Robert (Debi) Petersen, Deborah (deceased; Daniel & Rebecca) Mehr, David (Tawna) Petersen, Laurie (Lloyd) Porritt, Michael (Josee) Petersen, James (Francine) Petersen, Suzanne (Brett) Zaugg, Kristina (Kurt) Mayberry, Cynthia (James) Anderson, Timothy (Kimberly) Petersen, former daughters-in-law Kathy Corwell and Jennifer Allen-Howell, her sisters Joyce Lemmon, Donna Tanner, Marian Lee, Margaret Pickering, and her brothers, Bill, John and Allan Despain. She has 54 grandchildren and 80 great-grandchildren. She will also be missed by Willis's children and grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, her husbands, Paul Petersen and Willis Petersen, her brothers Eleazar, Ronald, and Merrill Despain, her daughter Debbie Mehr, and her granddaughter Heather Petersen.
The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Legacy House of Bountiful, especially Althea. Thanks also to Heather, Kathy, and Tanya from Applegate Homecare & Hospice in Heber City for their compassionate care.
A viewing will be held Friday, June 26th, 2020 from 6:00 - 8:00 P.M. at Broomhead Funeral Home, 12600 S. 2200 W. Riverton, UT. www.broomheadfuneralhome.com
Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Jun. 21, 2020.