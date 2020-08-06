Our beautiful mom, Elna Jenkins Berlin passed away on July 31, 2020. She was born April 17, 1933 to N. Ralph Jenkins and Olga Dahlquist Jenkins. Being the last of seven children she had many opportunities to help her sisters with their children and experience being an Aunt to them. During this time, she met Dale Wells Berlin and was married in the Salt Lake Temple on May 13, 1954. She raised five children, Scott, Sandra, Glen, Brian and Joan.
Her love of gardening was reflected in the way she cared for her yard.
She served in many callings in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, a Cub Scout Den Mother, a primary teacher and Ward Librarian.
In her younger years, she worked for General Electric. Later in life she worked for Farmers Insurance, Beehive Clothing in the Cottonwood Mall, Millcreek Gardens, and The Old Meeting House, she was loved by her co-workers.
Her laughter and her fun sense of humor enriched many peoples lives. She loved doing nice things for people and never forgot to tell you thank you.
Her love of Coca-Cola turned into decades of memorabilia. Her "Coke" room was an amazing collection shared with her family and friends. They were always looking for the next Coca-Cola item to add to her collection.
She is survived by her beautiful children, Scott & Frieda Berlin, Sandra & Dee Cook, Glen & Kathy Berlin, Brian & Carol Berlin, Joan & Jeff Watkins, 19 grandchildren, 41 great grandchildren with 2 more on the way.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, August 7, 2020 at 11:00 am, Winder 7th Ward Chapel, 4350 S 1100 E., SLC, UT. Viewing prior 9:30-10:30 am. Face masks and Social Distancing will be observed.
We would like to express our heartfelt gratitude to the Ridge-Cottonwood, Canyon Home Care and Hospice, and the many medical professionals for their love and care they gave her during the last months.
Virtual services available at: www.facebook.com/wasatchlawnmemorial