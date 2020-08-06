1/2
Elna Jenkins Berlin
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Our beautiful mom, Elna Jenkins Berlin passed away on July 31, 2020. She was born April 17, 1933 to N. Ralph Jenkins and Olga Dahlquist Jenkins. Being the last of seven children she had many opportunities to help her sisters with their children and experience being an Aunt to them. During this time, she met Dale Wells Berlin and was married in the Salt Lake Temple on May 13, 1954. She raised five children, Scott, Sandra, Glen, Brian and Joan.
Her love of gardening was reflected in the way she cared for her yard.
She served in many callings in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, a Cub Scout Den Mother, a primary teacher and Ward Librarian.
In her younger years, she worked for General Electric. Later in life she worked for Farmers Insurance, Beehive Clothing in the Cottonwood Mall, Millcreek Gardens, and The Old Meeting House, she was loved by her co-workers.
Her laughter and her fun sense of humor enriched many peoples lives. She loved doing nice things for people and never forgot to tell you thank you.
Her love of Coca-Cola turned into decades of memorabilia. Her "Coke" room was an amazing collection shared with her family and friends. They were always looking for the next Coca-Cola item to add to her collection.
She is survived by her beautiful children, Scott & Frieda Berlin, Sandra & Dee Cook, Glen & Kathy Berlin, Brian & Carol Berlin, Joan & Jeff Watkins, 19 grandchildren, 41 great grandchildren with 2 more on the way.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, August 7, 2020 at 11:00 am, Winder 7th Ward Chapel, 4350 S 1100 E., SLC, UT. Viewing prior 9:30-10:30 am. Face masks and Social Distancing will be observed.
We would like to express our heartfelt gratitude to the Ridge-Cottonwood, Canyon Home Care and Hospice, and the many medical professionals for their love and care they gave her during the last months.
Virtual services available at: www.facebook.com/wasatchlawnmemorial

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
7
Viewing
09:30 - 10:30 AM
Winder 7th Ward Chapel
Send Flowers
AUG
7
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Winder 7th Ward Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Wasatch Lawn Mortuary
3401 South Highland Drive
Salt Lake City, UT 84106
8014668687
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wasatch Lawn Mortuary

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
August 5, 2020
In Loving Memory Arrangement
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Jeff Berlin
August 4, 2020
Eternal Friendship Remembrance Bouquet - VASE INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved