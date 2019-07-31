|
Elnora N. Beck
1936-2019
Elnora N. Beck passed away July 27, 2019 in Salt Lake City, Utah. Born January 22, 1936 in Murray, Utah to Eldon Christian Nielson and Miriam Viola Thayne Nielson.
Married the love of her life Alan Joseph Beck in the Salt Lake Temple, April 8, 1955.
Active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Served in several callings in the Relief Society, Young Women and Primary. Her last calling was her favorite serving alongside her husband Alan in the Primary.
She loved to bake, quilt and do ceramics. But the most important to her was her family. Her favorite time was being around her grandchildren and great grandchildren, which was their favorite also. Elnora never turned away anyone in need. She had unconditional love for everyone. She never met anyone she didn't like. She was loved by everyone who met her.
She is survived by her husband Alan Joseph Beck. Children Alan J. Beck Jr., Vickie (John) Hale, Kenneth J. (Lauri) Beck, Mark (Valerie) Beck, Suzanne (Bob) Hall and Carol Ann (Greg) Brown; 26 grandchildren, 34 great grandchildren, and 1 great great grandchild; 7 sisters and 2 brothers. Preceded in death by mother, father and 6 brothers
Services will be held Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 11 am at the Nibley Park Ward, 2465 South 800 East, where a viewing will be from 9:30 am to 10:45 am prior to services. Burial will be at the Spanish Fork Cemetery at 3:30 pm
We would like to thank Patty, Nubia, Rachel, and IHC Hospice Josie and Stephanie.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from July 31 to Aug. 1, 2019