Eloise Ann Thomson
December 23, 1923 ~ June 3, 2019
Eloise Ann Thomson of American Fork, UT, passed away peacefully on June 3, 2019 at the age of 95 surrounded by family. She was born December 23, 1923 to Frederick and Ida Phalen Lorenzen in Omaha, NE. Eloise lived a simple life; she loved working on her genealogy and volunteered her time working with seniors. She will be greatly missed.
Eloise is survived by daughters, Twila Hardman & Jerris Buist; son, Russell Fenrich; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by son, Micheal Fenrich & daughter, Maggie Fenrich.
Graveside services will be held Friday, June 7, 2019 at 12 noon at Valley View Memorial Park, 4335 W. 4100 S., West Valley City, UT.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on June 6, 2019