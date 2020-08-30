1/3
Eloy Nicholas Martinez
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Eloy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Eloy Nicholas "Marty" Martinez
Sunrise January 15, 1929
Sunset August 22, 2020

Eloy, our chosen warrior lost his battle with a greater foe. "He who dwells in the shelter of the Most High will rest in the shadow of the Almighty, Psalm 91.1.
We lost our families brightest Beacon of Light, our father, grandfather, great-grandfather and uncle; he left his earthly being and began his journey as our eternal light.
We are saddened by the loss of this beautiful man but so grateful for the time we had with him. Eloy is survived by his wife Josephine, daughters Linda Morgan, Suzie Martinez, his grandchildren Jason (Shauna) Morgan, Stacey (Sean) Ajax-Martinez, Andrew Martinez, great grandchildren Noah Tullos, Jade and Canyon Morgan, Jacob Martinez. His son Andy preceded him in death.
Special thanks to CNS Hospice, and his nurse Joelle Chase.
A visitation will be held at Neil O'Donnell Funeral Home, 372 East 100 South on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 from 2 to 4 p.m.
For full obituary, please go to neilodonnellfh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
9
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Neil O'Donnell and Sons Mortuary
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Neil O'Donnell and Sons Mortuary
372 East First South
Salt Lake City, UT 84111
(801) 363-6641
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Neil O'Donnell and Sons Mortuary

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved