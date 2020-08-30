Eloy Nicholas "Marty" Martinez
Sunrise January 15, 1929
Sunset August 22, 2020
Eloy, our chosen warrior lost his battle with a greater foe. "He who dwells in the shelter of the Most High will rest in the shadow of the Almighty, Psalm 91.1.
We lost our families brightest Beacon of Light, our father, grandfather, great-grandfather and uncle; he left his earthly being and began his journey as our eternal light.
We are saddened by the loss of this beautiful man but so grateful for the time we had with him. Eloy is survived by his wife Josephine, daughters Linda Morgan, Suzie Martinez, his grandchildren Jason (Shauna) Morgan, Stacey (Sean) Ajax-Martinez, Andrew Martinez, great grandchildren Noah Tullos, Jade and Canyon Morgan, Jacob Martinez. His son Andy preceded him in death.
Special thanks to CNS Hospice, and his nurse Joelle Chase.
A visitation will be held at Neil O'Donnell Funeral Home, 372 East 100 South on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 from 2 to 4 p.m.
For full obituary, please go to neilodonnellfh.com
.