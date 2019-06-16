|
|
1943 ~ 2019
Was born in Utah on November 27, 1943, to James Rayburn Dow and Merle Howlett Dow Law.
On Monday, June 3, 2019 he passed away surrounded by family in Sun City West, AZ.
He met the love of his life, Janet Elizabeth Colbert, at the Utah state fair in 1962. They married on August 24th, 1963.
Survived by his wife, daughters; Catrina (Brian King), Sarah (Curtis Welcome), Ann (Lance Morris); He had one son, Stephen (Lori); 10 Grandchildren; James, Jeffrey (Lori), Lindsey (Scott), Hillary (Josh), Trevor, Jessica-Elaine, Patrick, Alexander, Caitlyn & Nolan.
Elray is preceded in death by, Mother, Father, Brother Shelby & an infant sister.
He retired as a Lieutenant after 25 years with the Salt Lake County Sheriff's Office. He was a salesman in the fireworks industry for 35 years.
He spent his later years traveling with Janet, eating delicious food, and simply enjoying his life. Rowdy is famous for his sense of humor. He will be missed dearly by many family and friends.
Celebration of life will be held on August 10th, 2019 at Bridlewood Villas ClubHouse (2018 W 9270 S, West Jordan, Utah) between 1PM - 4PM.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on June 16, 2019