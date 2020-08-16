Elsie Clara Thomas Hill
1925 ~ 2020
Elsie Clara Hill died August 11, 2020 in Salt Lake City, Utah. She was born on January 2, 1925 in Provo, Utah to Floyd Thomas and Charolette Collins. She married William J. Hill on March 2, 1946. She is survived by her children and grandchildren. Preceded in death by her husband. Our family wants to thank Highland Care Center for their loving care of our mother. In lieu of flowers, Elsie would want her friends to donate to a charity of their choice
. A private inurnment will be held at Mt. Calvary Catholic Cemetery at a later date. Please share your photos and memories with the family at www.starksfuneral.com
.