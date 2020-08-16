1/1
Elsie Clara Thomas Hill
1925 - 2020
Elsie Clara Hill died August 11, 2020 in Salt Lake City, Utah. She was born on January 2, 1925 in Provo, Utah to Floyd Thomas and Charolette Collins. She married William J. Hill on March 2, 1946. She is survived by her children and grandchildren. Preceded in death by her husband. Our family wants to thank Highland Care Center for their loving care of our mother. In lieu of flowers, Elsie would want her friends to donate to a charity of their choice. A private inurnment will be held at Mt. Calvary Catholic Cemetery at a later date. Please share your photos and memories with the family at www.starksfuneral.com.

Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Aug. 16, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
August 16, 2020
I have fond memories of visiting Bill and Elsie as a child. I moved away and spent most of my life in Texas, but have moved back now. Have intended to reconnect, but sorrowfully it appears that I'm too late.

Condolences to the family.
Dale McCormick
Family
August 13, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
August 12, 2020
I’m so sorry to hear of her passing. My grandmother Rosemary Cronin was best friends with her. Her address torn off a letter from her literally just showed up outside my garage door yesterday. I was trying to look up her phone number and found out she passed away. Gram always talked about Bill and Elsie. I’m sorry I didn’t get a chance to talk to her. There must be some shenanigans going on up in heaven now the gang is back together. Sending my prayers.
Maria Cronin
Friend
