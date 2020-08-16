I’m so sorry to hear of her passing. My grandmother Rosemary Cronin was best friends with her. Her address torn off a letter from her literally just showed up outside my garage door yesterday. I was trying to look up her phone number and found out she passed away. Gram always talked about Bill and Elsie. I’m sorry I didn’t get a chance to talk to her. There must be some shenanigans going on up in heaven now the gang is back together. Sending my prayers.

Maria Cronin

Friend