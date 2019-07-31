|
|
Elva Eugenie Hales Norman
1931 - 2019
Elva passed away early Sunday morning on July 28, 2019. Although she was not in pain during her brief illness, we are happy she is at peace. She was the heart of our family. Her quick wit and great sense of humor (always appreciated) will be greatly missed. We will no longer be able to seek her advice or benefit from her many talents. We will miss her.
Elva was born on August 24, 1931, to Frank and Eugenie Pettersson Hales. She was a life-long member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Elva is survived by her five loving daughters (the Norman girls), Wendy (Jon) Sievert, Linda (John Waite) Norman, Kathy Stark, Jeanie Wilson, Kerri (Kevin) O'Connor, and her Sister Nikki (Duane) Card. She had 6 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, siblings Monte, Ken, Don, Que and Julie, and her great grandson Ashton Roach.
Services will be held at 11:00 am on 8/03/19 at the Copper Hills Ward located at 4195 S. 6000 W. WVC. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Interment will be at the Salt Lake City Cemetery.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from July 31 to Aug. 1, 2019