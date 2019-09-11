|
Elva Gae (Petersen) Cowley
1926 - 2019
Murray, UT-Elva Gae (Petersen) Cowley. Born 9/26/1926 died 8/31/2019.
Survived by her children-Gregory Scott Cowley, Roxanne Myshael Cowley, Warren Blake Cowley and Shannon Mathew Cowley and her three grand children Josh Maddocks, Elliott Maruffi, Elise Vance and five great grand children.
She was born in Brigham City, Utah and resided in Murray, Utah. She graduated from BYU and the University of Utah and had a Master's Degree from New York University. She was thrilled to be around people and they loved being around her too. She lived a very full life. She was a Mother, Drama Teacher at both Kearns High School, and Cottonwood High School, an Actress, Singer, Radio Talk Show Host, Writer, World Traveler and a Swimming Pool Owner. She will be greatly missed.
A Memorial Service will be held on September 14, 2019 at 3:00 P.M. at 403 East 5300 South Murray, UT 84107. To express condolences please visit www.wiscombememorial.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Sept. 11, 2019