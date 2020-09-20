1/2
Elva M. Johnson
1936 - 2020
1936 ~ 2020
Taylorsville, UT-Elva M. Johnson, age 83, passed away peacefully at home, due to causes related to Alzheimers disease, surrounded by her loving family on September 13, 2020. She was born on December 27, 1936 in Salt Lake City to Glen LaVar and Jessie Bacon Woolsey. She married Lynn O. Johnson on June 26, 1954 in Salt Lake City.
Elva was a homemaker for many years. She worked in the Floral Industry for over 30 years where she made many wonderful friends. Elva was an avid reader. She enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren, especially on birthdays and holidays. The family would like to extend a special thank you to her Nurse Jennifer and Nurses Aid Jennifer who provided such tender care.
She is survived by her husband of 66 years, Lynn Johnson; children, Valerie, Anita (John Young), Scott and Cheryl; 7 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and granddaughter, Natalie Jarvie.
Due to the restrictions caused by Covid-19 a private Funeral Service will be held followed by Interment at the Salt Lake City Cemetery. Those who wish to express condolences, please visit www.neilodonnellfuneralhome.com

Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Sep. 20, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

September 18, 2020
Elva was my only cousin (girl that is) I regret that we didn’t make more effort to see one another. I am sorry to her dear family, I am sure you will miss her. I send my Love and Best wishes Joan Van Ry
Joan Van Ry
September 17, 2020
Mrs. Johnson was such a sweet loving lady. Spend half my growing up years hanging out at the Johnson house. Wishing you all peace and love at this difficult time.
Bonnie Badgett
Friend
September 17, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
