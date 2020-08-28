Elvin Lyle Cuff
1938 ~ 2020
Elvin Lyle Cuff passed away on August 21, 2020, at home in Draper, Utah. He was born on October 10, 1938, to Floyd Artell and Alma Walz Cuff in Jerome, Idaho. Lyle is survived by 5 children, 22 grandchildren, and 7 great grandchildren. A viewing for Lyle will be held on Saturday, August 29, 2020 from 7-9 pm at Larkin Sunset Gardens, 1950 East Dimple Dell Road, Sandy, UT 84092. Lyle will be interred next to Elaine with military honors at 10 am Friday September 18, 2020 at Miramar National Cemetery in San Diego CA. For online condolences and full obituary please visit www.larkincares.com