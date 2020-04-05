|
|
1930 ~ 2020
Elwood W. Lovell passed away peacefully at his home in Spanish Fork, Utah, surrounded by his family, on April 1, 2020, at age 89. He was born October 10, 1930, in Oak City, Utah, to Norma Anderson and William Owen Lovell.
Elwood married Alice Louise Tilley in the Manti Utah Temple, March 10, 1954. They recently celebrated their 66th anniversary. Elwood loved his wife and family dearly.
He leaves behind his wife, six children, 16 grandchildren, and 14 great-grandchildren.
A private family graveside service will be held April 8, 2020, at the Spanish Fork Cemetery, followed at a later date, by a celebration of Elwood's life. Complete obituary is at www.walkermemorials.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Apr. 5 to Apr. 6, 2020