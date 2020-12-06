1/1
Elyce Jones Schmutz
1958 - 2020
1958 ~ 2020
Martha Elyce Jones Shmutz, 62, mercifully passed away in Cedar City, UT on December 1, 2020, after a protracted battle with FTD.
Elyce was born February 28, 1958, to O'Leary "Larry" Jones and Elizabeth Ann Thomas Jones. A hard worker and eager learner, Elyce worked on the family ranch before graduating from Southern Utah State College (now SUU). She earned her Master's Degree from Brigham Young University - creating her own program, as Elyce was wont to do.
She had a successful career in the tech industry as a marketer, until she retired and fulfilled a life-long dream, and was sealed to Brad Schmutz on July 1, 2011, in the Mt. Timpanogos temple.
More than her many scholarly and vocational accomplishments, Elyce will be most remembered by those who knew and loved her for her lifelong dedication to humble service. If there was a job to be done, she did it; a need to be met, she filled it. Many of her nights and weekends were filled with providing meals, running errands, and heartfelt visits.
Elyce knew no strangers. She would say, "I can talk to anyone" - and she did. Known for her motherly kindness and compassion, she deeply loved her many nieces and nephews.
She is survived by her husband Brad, mother Ann (George) Cherrington, siblings Rebecca (Kevin) Orton, Selene (Kevin) Corbridge, Zane (Michelle) Jones, and Burke (Janette) Jones, children Cade, Terrin, Kina, Lehn, Trent, Taylor, and Crae, and seven grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her father O'Leary "Larry" Jones and sister-in-law Merilee Jones.
Following a private family service, Elyce was interred at the cemetery in New Harmony, UT. Condolences may be sent to Southern Utah Mortuary.
The family wishes to thank the staff at Brookdale and Zion's Way Hospice for their kind and tender care of Elyce.

Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Dec. 6, 2020.
Guest Book sponsored by Southern Utah Mortuary - Cedar City - Cedar City

25 entries
December 5, 2020
Elyce. What can you say about someone that was one of the nicest women, Nurturer, friend to all and just an all around great person! Brad, Keeping you in my prayers and sending hugs to you.
Wendy Alfaro
Friend
December 5, 2020
I knew Elyce as Sister Jones in the Philippines Manila Mission. She was always a cheerful helpful Sister who literally was a real pain in the butt. She was the one that gave us our booster shots that many missionaries feared. I always wanted to be at the front of the line and howl when I got the shot and limp away down the long line of Elders. She was always great fun to be around and everyone knew as a friend and one who had great concern for the health and well being of the missionaries. May she carry on the work again on the other side and continue to be one of God’s angels doing his work. Deepest condolences to Brad and the family.
Paul Hinman
Acquaintance
December 5, 2020
We dearly love Elyce. She was brilliant and kind. She was truly lead by the Spirit in her service. I was one of many who sought her advice and counsel. Her influence still burns bright.
Kim & Steve Gonzalez
Friend
December 5, 2020
The Redmen Class of 1976 was special -- and perhaps everyone says that about their High School graduating class, but I'm tellin' ya, it was an incredible class of people and Elyce Jones Schmutz was a big part of making that 1976 class sui generis. I send my love to Rebecca, a sister whose profound love for Elyce was spoken by action and deeds, not words. I send my love to Brad ... a husband who "stuck by her", as a cowboy would say, didn't run; Brad, you are an example for all husbands and you and Elyce (as Teresa Holmes said) lived a Christlike life. Brent Prince, thank you for those pictures -- just awesome; that said, my memories of Elyce are of "giving her ..." in the hall or in the classroom because she was, without a doubt, one of the smartest people I have ever known and I reminded her of that in out last visit in Rebecca's office. So God's Speed Elyce and save me a chair in the classroom (the backrow) -- even if it's just for a brief visit because I know our Savior has you in a place near to Him that few will earn on this earth. Well done Elyce, A + from the Class of 1976. Scott Burns
Scott Burns
Classmate
December 4, 2020
My thoughts and prayers go out to Elyce's family. She was always really friendly when I would see her. I'm glad we have the knowledge that you will see her again and she will be free from the physically trials that she had to endure.
Evelyn Hoyle
Friend
December 4, 2020
Ann, My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family. My most sincere condolences.
Steven Barnhart
Friend
December 4, 2020
We would like to express our deepest heartfelt sympathy to Brad & the Schmutz & Jones Families. Elyce was such an amazing person and we loved visiting with her. We will miss her so much :(
Travis & Deb Batty
Friend
December 4, 2020
We would like to express our deepest sympathies to the Schmutz, and Jones family. Elyce was our friend, and class mate. She was an example of Christlike love. You are all in our thoughts and prayers. May your thoughts, and memories give you comfort.
Lee & Teresa Holmes
Friend
December 4, 2020
Elyce Jones Schmutz, was my friend, she lived a Christlike life. She was always so happy, and made other feel important, she was one of my very best friends in High School. I loved riding the streets of Cedar City in her Pinto. Elyce will always be my mentor, may your body now find rest. Your friend always.
Teresa Holmes
Friend
December 4, 2020
Brad, Brent and Elyse at the wedding
Brent Prince
Friend
December 4, 2020
Elyse at Val and Cades wedding.
Brent Prince
Friend
December 4, 2020
Elyse directing traffic at the South Windmill.
Brent Prince
Friend
December 4, 2020
Elyse and Brad
Brent Prince
Friend
December 4, 2020
Making the cows mind.
Brent Prince
Friend
December 4, 2020
Helping at the Chute.
Brent Prince
Friend
December 4, 2020
Elyse and Brent at the Goat Corrals. Lifelong friends.
Brent Prince
Friend
December 4, 2020
When the work is done.
Brent Prince
Friend
December 4, 2020
Becky, she told me to take this pic for you to prove she could still ride a horse.
Brent Prince
Friend
December 4, 2020
Elyse in a sea of calves.
Brent Prince
Friend
December 4, 2020
Hauling Hay to the desert.
Brent Prince
Friend
December 4, 2020
Elyse and Brad
Brent Prince
Friend
December 4, 2020
Brent, Brad Elyce and Cade working calves 2014.
Brent Prince
Friend
December 4, 2020
Brad, Brent and Elyse at the Goat Corrals working the calves 2014
Brent Prince
Friend
December 4, 2020
Happy Trails Elyce, I am proud to be called your friend. Thanks for your example of work, loving others, kindness, strength and endurance. Until we meet again. Brent Prince
Brent Prince
Friend
December 4, 2020
We would like to send our deepest sympathies to Brad and the entire Jones family. We were blessed to know Elyce. We graduated with the class of '76 along side Elyce. There are no words to really define Elyce. She was one of a kind, truly an earth Angel. Thank you Brad for everything that you did for her, especially for making her dream come true to be your wife.
She will be deeply missed.
SueEllen Guymon and Kent Sullivan
Friend
