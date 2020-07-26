In Loving Memory

On July 10, 2020, Ember Madsen laid down for her final nap with her feisty kitty, and peacefully passed on to see her parents again. Mom was never much for cards, but we can picture her watching her parents play bridge while sipping a beverage in the garden.

Ember loved spending time with her six kids, and she always seemed the happiest when hanging out with any of us, whose names she was always mixing up because that's a lot of kids! She was incredibly proud of all of us and happily lived to see us safe and happy in our respective lives. While she dedicated much of her life to her family, once her children were older, Ember also went back to school to become an LPN, reflecting her desire to be of service to others.

We are all very grateful that she is no longer in pain, and will now have endless hours to garden and dance to her heart's content while listening to some crap 90s band that one of us got her hooked on.

Ember is preceded in death by her parents, June & Darrell Madsen, and is survived by her kids and their spouses, two sisters (and their families), the previously mentioned snotty cat, and beloved dog Gus. There will be a covid-safe celebration of life outdoors when we are able to arrange it. In lieu of flowers, we request that donations be sent to Rescue Rovers of Utah, as Ember was a lifelong animal lover.



