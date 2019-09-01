Home

POWERED BY

Services
Holbrook Mortuary - Salt Lake City
3251 South 2300 East
Salt Lake City, UT 84109
(801) 484-2045
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Holbrook Mortuary - Salt Lake City
3251 South 2300 East
Salt Lake City, UT 84109
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Holbrook Mortuary - Salt Lake City
3251 South 2300 East
Salt Lake City, UT 84109
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Emery Larson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Emery Merritt Larson


1924 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Emery Merritt Larson Obituary
Emery Merritt Larson passed away peacefully at the age of 94 on August 30, 2019.
He was born December 11, 1924 in Logan, Utah to August F. Larson and Nellie Clifford. He was the second to the youngest of seven children. He attended Logan schools, when he was a senior at Logan High, World War II was raging and on November 27, 1944 he was inducted into the army. He was wounded in the Philippines and received the Purple Heart, then contracted malaria and was discharged on February 3, 1946.
He married Doreen Wimmer August 19, 1948 in the Salt Lake LDS Temple. He attended Utah State University and graduated in June of 1951. Majoring in Landscape Architecture, with a minor in Art. He was a Landscape Architect for the State of Utah for 32 years.
He was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and had a strong testimony of his Savior. He was the greatest example of serving others, and taking care of everyone.
He is preceded in death by his wife Doreen Wimmer, his parents, and 5 of his siblings.
He is survived by his three children Brent Larson (Charlotte), Julie Veenendaal (Kent), Chris Larson; his 8 grandchildren, 18 great­grandchildren and his sister Marie Moser.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 11:00am at Holbrook Mortuary, 3251 South 2300 East, where friends and family can visit 9:30-10:30am prior to the service. Interment will follow at Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park. Guestbook to post messages and tributes for the family available at: HolbrookMortuary.com
logo

Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Sept. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Emery's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now