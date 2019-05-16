Home

POWERED BY

Services
Viewing
Friday, May 17, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Stansbury Park Stake Center,
Viewing
Saturday, May 18, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:45 AM
Stansbury Park Stake Center
417 Benson Road
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Stansbury Park Stake Center
417 Benson Road
Stansbury Park, UT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Emili Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Emili Eaton Johnson

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Emili Eaton Johnson Obituary
Emili Eaton Johnson
1976 ~ 2019
Emili Anne Eaton Johnson passed away on May 15, 2019 in Murray, Utah.
Funeral services will be on Saturday, May 18, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at the Stansbury Park Stake Center, 417 Benson Road, Stansbury Park, Utah. Viewings will be held at the church on Friday, May 17, from 6:00-8:00 p.m. and on Saturday, May 18, from 9:30-10:45 a.m. Interment: Stansbury Park Cemetery.
For full obituary and condolences visit www.jenkins-soffe.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on May 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.