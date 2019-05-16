|
|
Emili Eaton Johnson
1976 ~ 2019
Emili Anne Eaton Johnson passed away on May 15, 2019 in Murray, Utah.
Funeral services will be on Saturday, May 18, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at the Stansbury Park Stake Center, 417 Benson Road, Stansbury Park, Utah. Viewings will be held at the church on Friday, May 17, from 6:00-8:00 p.m. and on Saturday, May 18, from 9:30-10:45 a.m. Interment: Stansbury Park Cemetery.
For full obituary and condolences visit www.jenkins-soffe.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on May 16, 2019