|
|
Emilia I. Benavidez
1933 ~ 2019
Our sweet Emilia Isabel Benavidez "Millie" past away peacefully on September 4, 2019. She was born April 5, 1933 to Romolo Vigil and Eloisa DeHerrera. Married, the hottest guy in town, Francisco Benavidez and had 9 punk a** children; Anna, EllaMae (Ruben), Frank Jr (Ronda) Debbie (Eddie), Raedene, Brenda, Floyd (Veronica) Laura and Daniella (Mario) She is survived by 29 ridiculously good looking grandchildren and 31 (they alright) great-grandchildren who brought so much joy into her life. As well as her brothers and sisters whom she loved very much. Tito, Reginaldo, Alfonso, Solomon, Vita, Glenda, Vonnie and those who preceded her in death; Juan, Demetrio, Lorenzo, Oclires, Martha, Anita and Andrew.
Millie was the most genuine, loving and selfless person. Always welcoming and caring for others unconditionally. When you walked into her home she made you feel special and wanted. We are eternally grateful that we had her in our lives. We will miss her tamales, empanadas, prune pies and buñuelos but especially her love. We are comforted to know she in the company of her best friend Jesus.
Please join us to celebrate Emilia's life, Holy Rosary will be recited Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. followed by the celebration of the funeral mass at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, 715 West 300 North. Funeral directors, Neil O'Donnell and Sons.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Sept. 5, 2019