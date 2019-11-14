|
Emily Ann Johnson Ott
1962~2019
Holladay, UT-Emily Ann Johnson Ott left this world on November 11, 2019, having brightened every room she entered. Her laugh reverberated with pure joy so that it was impossible not to be happy when in her presence. She volunteered in the public schools, in the community, in her faith, and ultimately went back to Westminster College for a Master's of Mental Health Counseling degree so that she could help bring healing to mind, body, and soul. Her love for others was felt by all she served.
She spent 56 years exemplifying good, better, and best. She had the perfect, loving parents for her in Franklin and Kathleen Johnson. She loved and listened to her parents. She loved and listened to her siblings. She loved and listened to others so well that many people were drawn to her to find joy and peace.
Emily and Mark gladly covenanted with God to be eternal companions. She was first and always a mother. Her ability to love and teach her children was as perfect in Christ as mortals ever achieve. Her children will eternally carry that mark of her charitable love in their souls. Peter and Stephanie Ott, Esther and Griffin Olsen, Ellie and Landon Merrill, Adam and Jancy Ott, and Anna Kate Ott continue to be the living testaments of her spreading influence for good.
There will be a viewing at the Holladay Stake Center at 4568 Holladay Blvd, Holladay, UT 84117 on Friday, 11/15, from 6:00 to 8:00 pm and on Saturday, 11/16, from 10:00 to 10:30 am. Funeral services will be held at the same location beginning at 11:00 am on Saturday, 11/16. Interment will then follow at the Memorial Holladay Cemetery at 4900 South Memory Lane, Holladay, UT 84117. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Memorial Holladay~Cottonwood Mortuary. Condolences may be shared with the family at http://www.memorialutah.com/obituary/holladay-cottonwood/emily-ann-johnson-ott/
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Nov. 14 to Nov. 16, 2019