Emma Grace Griffin passed away February 16, 2020, with her sons, Gray and Tom, and daughter-in-law Karen (Gray) by her side. Emma enjoyed life and spent most of her 90 years doing the things she loved. Fifty-five of those years were spent with her beloved husband, Don, until his death in 2009. Emma was cared for and adored by others in her life, most notably her niece, Cate Allen, and nephew, Nick Trotter. She appreciated having a caring sister-in-law, Rebecca Mann, numerous nieces and nephews, and many, many great friends.
Emma was an adventurous soul who traveled the world. She and Don enjoyed trips from the Arctic to the Antarctic, from the Far East to Western Europe. She taught first grade for 30 years and influenced the lives of numerous students in the Davis School District. A graduate of the University of Utah she remained a devoted Ute fan throughout her life. Emma was an avid reader, had a calendar full of bridge dates, and in her earlier years volunteering and golf. Family and friends will celebrate her life at a date and time to be announced later. In lieu of flowers or gifts, the family would ask that you remember Emma through the .
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Feb. 23, 2020