1938 ~ 2019
Millcreek, UT-Emma Lou Joines Kemp passed away Wednesday, September 18, 2019. She leaves behind her husband (Norbert Alvin), her three children (Debbie, Bryan, and Greg), three grandchildren, and one great-grandchild. She is preceded in death by her parents, LC Plampin and Charles Addison Joines. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, September 28, at 11:00 am, at the Valley View Stake Center, 2245 E 3900 S, in Salt Lake City. A viewing is available the previous evening from 6:00-8:00 pm and from 9:30-10:30 am the day of the service. For further information, visit www.afcfuneralhome.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Sept. 22 to Sept. 26, 2019