Viewing
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Valley View Stake Center
2245 E 3900 S
Salt Lake City, UT
Viewing
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Valley View Stake Center
2245 E 3900 S
Salt Lake City, UT
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Valley View Stake Center
2245 E 3900 S
Salt Lake City, UT
Emma Lou Joines Kemp


1938 - 2019
Emma Lou Joines Kemp Obituary
1938 ~ 2019
Millcreek, UT-Emma Lou Joines Kemp passed away Wednesday, September 18, 2019. She leaves behind her husband (Norbert Alvin), her three children (Debbie, Bryan, and Greg), three grandchildren, and one great-grandchild. She is preceded in death by her parents, LC Plampin and Charles Addison Joines. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, September 28, at 11:00 am, at the Valley View Stake Center, 2245 E 3900 S, in Salt Lake City. A viewing is available the previous evening from 6:00-8:00 pm and from 9:30-10:30 am the day of the service. For further information, visit www.afcfuneralhome.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Sept. 22 to Sept. 26, 2019
