Emma Marie Maxfield Morris
1939 ~ 2020
Emma Marie Maxfield Morris, age 80, passed away suddenly, June 9, 2020 of a heart attack. She was born July 4, 1939 in Tooele, UT to Jesse LeRoy & Maria Hiss Maxfield. She was very patriotic and loved that America celebrated her birthday.
Emma had a very happy childhood in Stockton, UT. She won awards for writing & poetry and attended BYU. Married 60 years to Charles Thomas Morris, Jr. (SL Temple October 2, 1959).
Emma held many jobs over the years; MGM Movie Studios was a favorite. She retired from Sears. She was very involved in the community with elections and DUP; PTA president many times. Her favorite job was mother & grandmother.
Member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints serving in many positions from visiting teacher to Stake Young Women's President. Her testimony of the Savior never wavered. Tom & Emma served a church mission to St. George, UT visitor's center & historic sites from 2002-03.
Survived by her children Tom Morris (Amber), Brian Morris (Noni), Ann-Marie Beck (Shane), 10 grandchildren, & 12 greatgrandchildren-all of whom are broken-hearted. Preceded in death just 3 months earlier by her sweetheart, Tom.
A viewing will be held Friday, June 19, 2020 from 6-8 pm at the Paradise LDS church, 1555 Lovely Rd, Taylorsville. Social distancing, masks encouraged. Only 50 people will be allowed in the building at a time, so be prepared with hats or umbrellas and water if you are waiting outside.
Due to Covid-19 the funeral service will be by invite only on Saturday, June 20, 2020. A family viewing will be held from 10 am -11 am and a funeral will be held at 11 am at Broomhead Funeral Home 12600 South 2200 West. Social distancing and masks encouraged. We will be broadcasting the funeral on facebook live and/or zoom. www.broomheadfuneralhome.com
Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Jun. 14, 2020.