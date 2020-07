Emmett "Mutt" HarrisApril 3, 1948 ~ July 15, 2020Born to Harold and Nona Harris.Emmett began working as an auto mechanic at the family business (Harris Auto) at age 8 and continued to do so up until the family businesses were sold. He was loved and known as honest, ethical and trustworthy by his friends and many wonderful customers. Please visit www.starksfuneral.com/obituaries to leave your loving thoughts and condolences.