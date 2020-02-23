|
|
Enoch Steed Jeffs passed away peacefully, way too soon, at the age of 42, surrounded by his loved ones. He was born to Marilyn Steed and Rulon Jeffs in Sandy, UT against the beautiful backdrop of the Wasatch Mountains, which he treasured. He met the love of his life, Sunnie Knight in 2003.
Enoch was an amazing man, always giving from whatever resources he possessed, never expecting and rarely accepting anything in return. He was incredibly dedicated to his job. He worked hard alongside his lifelong friend, Richard Dutson, and together they developed a successful business with the mission "work hard, play hard." Enoch loved the outdoors; whether it was golfing, camping with family and friends, snowmobiling, RZR rides, tailgating and football games (Go Utes and Broncos!) or just hanging out, he was all in. He was the most selfless soul that always held himself to the highest standard - a true perfectionist, to the point of driving us all crazy. He loved to spend time with his people, and there wasn't anything he wouldn't do for them. Enoch lived for his family. Providing for and spending time with Sunnie and their kids was his top priority.
He is survived by his wife Sunnie, son Corbin James and daughter Sienna Roselee. He was preceded in death by his father, Rulon; brother, Paul; and his beloved dog Maximus.
The family would like to acknowledge the outpouring of love and unwavering support from friends and family especially the brothers; the ones related and the ones chosen by him, you know who you are.
A celebration of Enoch's life will be on Thursday, February 27, 2020 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Starks Funeral Parlor, 3651 South 900 East, Salt Lake City. Funeral services will be on Friday, February 28, 2020 at 11:00 am with a viewing one hour prior to the services. Enoch will be laid to rest in a private family service at the Isaac W. Carling Memorial Park. Please share your memories and photos with his family at www.starksfuneral.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Feb. 23, 2020