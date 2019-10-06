|
Eric David Root
1968 - 2019
October 1, 2019 we lost our beloved husband, father, cousin and friend; Eric David Root, after a valiant struggle with ALS. He will be sorely missed by all who knew him.
Eric was born February 7, 1968 in Grayling, MI to Delores Ann Dixson. He grew up mostly in Michigan and often spoke of the fun he had living in a small northern town. He moved to Richfield, UT for a few years as a teenager before returning to Michigan, where he graduated from Grayling High School in 1986. He loved and was active in sports during his entire life, both as a participant and as a spectator.
He was proud of the fact that he was a veteran, having served in the US Army from 1986 to 1988, mostly with US Forces in Germany. He was very patriotic and loved his country, making that fact known to all who would listen.
After his military service, he moved back to Utah to be with his mother. He met the love of his life while singing karaoke (under the stage name "Rice") in 2003 and they married August 3, 2004.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Cherie Woodward Root, two beautiful daughters, Jessalyn Delores (14), and Taylee Ann (7); and three sons, Nathan Timothy (26), Duncan Kelly (23), and Cameron Scott (20). He is preceded in death by his grandparents and mother.
Family and friends may call at the Jenkins-Soffe South Valley at 1007 W. South Jordan Parkway, South Jordan, from 6-8 pm October 7, 2019 and 12:00-12:45 pm on October 8. Services will be held immediately thereafter at 1 pm. Interment at Utah Veterans Memorial Park, 17111 Camp Williams Rd. Online condolences may be shared at www.jenkins-soffe.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Rocky Mountain Chapter of the ALS Association. The family would like to thank the VAMC, the UofU ALS Clinic, and all who provided support through the difficult journey.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Oct. 6, 2019