Eric Eli Mitchell
1968 ~ 2020
Eric Mitchell passed away unexpectedly in his home on January 3, 2020. Originally from southern California, Eric had lived in Utah for over 30 years. Following graduation from Weber State University, Eric followed his passion of working to support gender and LGBTQ equality, those with disabilities and non-profit organizations who worked to better the world. Eric was a long-time employee of the Disability Law Center of Utah. He also ran a small business, Fifth Ocean Consulting, for several years, providing leadership and visioning coaching for numerous non-profit organizations around Utah and the country. As an ardent supporter of Art Access in Salt Lake City, Eric was able to combine his passion for social justice with his passion for art. He readily admitted that he purchased too much art, not just for the art itself, but to support disabled artists and those who needed recognition for their talents. Eric's generosity and love to everyone he encountered is well known by many in Salt Lake City and Utah. Eric's sudden passing has grieved his many friends and family and left a hole in the lives of all who knew him. Eric is survived by his mother, Judy Richell, father, Don (Leslie) Mitchell, and brothers Don (Jen) and Tony Mitchell. A private celebration of life will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be sent to Larkinmortuary.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Jan. 11, 2020