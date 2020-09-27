Eric Raymond Meagan
1977 ~ 2020
The most sweet, thoughtful and sensitive man passed away unexpectedly at the age of 43 on September 23, 2020 from an undetected medical condition. We are heartbroken with our loss.
Eric was born on June 29, 1977 in Salt Lake City to Judy (McKenna) Peeler and Tom Meagan. He grew up in the Glendale neighborhood of Salt Lake City where he made many life-long friends. He was a towheaded little boy with beautiful blue eyes who exuded happiness and charmed everyone he met. He carried that on into his adult life, making fast friends with co-workers and even strangers in the grocery store.
He worked in the automotive industry for 20-plus years, the majority of that time working with software. His favorite place to work was at Dealertrack where he spent 11 years and made many friends.
Eric loved music, attending hundreds of concerts in his 20's, his favorite band being Less Than Jake. He loved the LA Dodgers, all things Star Wars, his Jeep Wrangler, action movies and any show with Guy Fieri. He'd recently watched every episode of Guys Grocery Games. He collected GI Joe's, baseball cards, comic books and Gundam robot models. He loved to build models of robots and WWII aircraft and tanks. He was generous and thoughtful, picking up gifts for people if he saw something that made him think of them. If you were his friend, you knew it and felt loved.
He leaves behind his heartbroken family: wife of 15 years Nicole Meagan, canine children Millie, Jake, Olive and Boris, parents Richard & Judy Peeler and Tom & Judy Meagan, brothers Kris Meagan, Adam (Cassia) Peeler and Jared (Alex) Peeler, niece Saige Wheaton, nephews Rhyken Daniels, Alex Daniels and Parker Peeler, and mother-in-law Monika Wheaton. He is preceded in death by grandparents Luella Weed, Harold Weed, Harold McKenna, Bob and Barbara Grymes, best-bud / father-in-law Jack Wheaton and canine children Grizwald and Eddie.
A celebration of Eric's life will be held at a future date when we can get together safely. Arrangements are entrusted to Starks Funeral Parlor. Please share your memories and photos with his family at www.starksfuneral.com
.
Special thanks to the ICU staff at Salt Lake Regional Medical Center. His family appreciates the tender care they took of him and the considerate way they treated us.
In lieu of flowers please donate to the Humane Society of Utah.