December 13, 1949 ~ March 13, 2020
Eric passed away peacefully on March 13, 2020, due to respiratory complications from a neuromuscular disease. He was born December 13, 1949 in Salt Lake City to Frank and Jean Nelson. Eric moved to Park City in 1978 where he and his wife, Melinda Vetter Nelson raised their three children: Summer, Abbey (Jason) and Nick (Iona). Mindy passed away 4 months earlier, in November 2019, from pancreatic cancer complications. They were married 47 years.
Eric grew up in Salt Lake City and attended Highland High School. He attended the University of Utah studying Political Science and was a trained medic in the Utah National Guard. Eric worked as a real estate agent for the entire time he lived in Park City. He loved his life in Park City, and the community loved him. It was the perfect place for him to build a life and raise a family, as he could be a part of his greatest joy, the outdoors. Eric loved skiing, golfing, playing sports with his kids, and especially mountain biking. Being in the mountains was his greatest joy, along with spending time with his family and friends. His family finds great peace in the fact that he does not have to live in his recent weakened state, unable to participate in his passions.
Eric loved people. He loved debating, politics, games, good food, movies, the Utah Jazz, the San Francisco Giants and University of Utah football. He was endlessly funny and sarcastic. His wish for his obituary was for it to simply say, "Eric is Gone!" He was also loving, generous, and strong. He battled an ultimately undiagnosed neuromuscular illness the last years of his life with positivity. As his body got weaker, he never gave up hope that he could find an answer that may help him to return to a better quality of life. Eric made the most of his last years and months, and was able to spend time with his family, friends, loyal dog Cooper, and his granddaughter Poppy. He enjoyed reading her books, although he would much rather have been teaching her to ski or to ride a bike. He was also able to be a loving caretaker for his wife Mindy in her last years. Eric undoubtedly was a family man and would do anything for the people he loved.
Eric is survived by his three children, his granddaughter, and his three brothers: Kent (Pamela),
Ron (Sharon), and Jeff (Janet). He adored his aunts, Mindy's extended family, and all his many nephews and nieces, who called Eric the "favorite uncle." He also is survived by countless friends, many that have been in his life for decades. Eric had an outpouring of love, support, cooking, companionship, and assistance in his last days. He was not used to being in a situation that required help, but he and his kids were so appreciative.
The family would like to thank all the doctors, caretakers, friends, family and the community of Park City for all they did to help Eric. A service to celebrate his life will be held, however due to the current COVID-19 outbreak that date is yet to be determined. An announcement will be made with service details once all his family and friends are able to gather and we have more information.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2020