Erik Mauricio Herazo
Sept 22, 1946 - April 27, 2019
Erik should have been celebrating his 73rd birthday today. Speaking as his wife, we should have had at least 20 more years together. That was not to be. His life ended way too early due to aspiration pneumonia, a complication of Parkinson's Disease. He left behind a lot of people he loved dearly and who loved him dearly, including a legion of nephews, nieces, and cousins, as well as a whole lot of friends. He also left me, his wife of over 45 years. Although devastated and heart-broken, I know that I have had a charmed life, having had the good fortune of spending almost half a century with a man who had to have been one of the best people ever.
Erik was a kind-hearted, good-natured, compassionate, sincere, intelligent, responsible, loving, fun person. He had a great sense of humor; he loved the fact that after 45 years of marriage he could still make me laugh. He was artistic; he painted and made music. He was a great dancer. For most of his life he was active and athletic. In his younger years, he was an avid soccer and basketball player. He surfed, skied, jogged, hiked, mountain biked, golfed, rode motorcycles, and travelled the world.
Erik grew up in Colombia. Though he left Colombia as a young man, his love for his family and his country never diminished. He came to the U.S. for college and although he had every intention of returning to Colombia, his life and mine took a different turn when we met and fell in love. He became a true and devoted husband and citizen. His mother eventually forgave me for keeping him here because she could see that he was happy. He took early retirement at age 59 from Becton Dickinson, leaving a long and fulfilling career.
He was an incredibly good person; well loved and well-liked. He was also incredibly serene, brave and courageous at the end of his life. I loved him with all my heart; I always will. When he left this world, he broke a lot of hearts. Though my heart still feels as broken as it did on the first day of his absence, I am so grateful to have known, loved, and been loved by such a wonderful man.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Sept. 22, 2019