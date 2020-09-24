1/1
Erik R. Mathiesen
1935 - 2020
1935 ~ 2020
Erik R. Mathiesen passed away peacefully at his home on Sept. 22, 2020. Born Nov. 3, 1935 to Wilhelm and Jakobine Mathiesen. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife Susan. Survived by his children Steve (Alex) Mathiesen, Ulm, Germany, daughter, Shari (Davor) Kapelina, Bethesda, MD and 4 grandsons, Nils & Tim Mathiesen, Maxim & Alex Kapelina. Celebration of life 6pm Fri, Sept. 25, Lakeside Golf Course W. Btfl we will toast, social distance and celebrate his love of golf at his home course. Catholic Mass, Tues, Sept. 29, at St. Olaf's Catholic Church where he was a former Knights of Columbus, 277 E 1800 S Btfl, Utah 10 am.

Published in The Salt Lake Tribune from Sep. 24 to Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Celebration of Life
06:00 PM
Lakeside Golf Course
SEP
29
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Olaf's Catholic Church
