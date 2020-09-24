1935 ~ 2020

Erik R. Mathiesen passed away peacefully at his home on Sept. 22, 2020. Born Nov. 3, 1935 to Wilhelm and Jakobine Mathiesen. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife Susan. Survived by his children Steve (Alex) Mathiesen, Ulm, Germany, daughter, Shari (Davor) Kapelina, Bethesda, MD and 4 grandsons, Nils & Tim Mathiesen, Maxim & Alex Kapelina. Celebration of life 6pm Fri, Sept. 25, Lakeside Golf Course W. Btfl we will toast, social distance and celebrate his love of golf at his home course. Catholic Mass, Tues, Sept. 29, at St. Olaf's Catholic Church where he was a former Knights of Columbus, 277 E 1800 S Btfl, Utah 10 am.



