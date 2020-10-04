Erika Thiemer Jordan
1925 - 2020
Our sweet Mutchi, grandma, and great-grandma Erika Thiemer Jordan passed from this life on September 22, 2020. Erika was born March 18, 1925 in Beierfeld, Germany to Elizabeth and Max Neubert. She married the love of her life, Karl Georg Thiemer on October 19, 1946 in Schwarzenberg, Germany. They joined the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in January, 1948. Karl passed away Dec.20, 1961, leaving her much too soon. Erika and Karl were later sealed in the Bern, Switzerland temple on August 11, 1962.
A new chapter in Erika's life began when she and her daughter Ingrid immigrated to the United States in April, 1965. It was only a few years later when she met Fred Jordan, and they married August 21, 1968. They enjoyed traveling together, visiting many beautiful parts of the world. Fred passed away May 24, 2000. Once again, she was alone and has been for the past twenty years.
Erika had a strong testimony of her Savior, Jesus Christ, which she shared often. She was a woman of great faith and had a strong conviction of the power of prayer. Her motto and advice to everyone was "Prayer, Prayer, Prayer". Erika worked for the Genealogical Dept. of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day-Saints for over twenty five years, which she thoroughly enjoyed. In her later years she and Fred did extraction work for the Church. Her pride and joy was her garden, where she spent much of her time during the summer, tending to her beautiful flowers. Being kind to others is how she will be remembered, doing small acts of kindness and service for those around her.
She was a loving and wonderful mother and grandma and loved spending time with her family. She leaves behind her daughter Ingrid Harris (Ray), grandchildren: Nathan Harris, Lindsay Pulsipher, Jennifer Trussell, their spouses and ten great-grandchildren. She also leaves behind stepson Gilbert Jordan (Christie) and grandchildren and great grandchildren of Fred: Mariam Gunderson, Cynthia Ramirez, Christian Jordan, Michael Jordan and Chrystal. We will miss Erika dearly, but her great influence and legacy will live on forever.
A viewing will be held on Friday, October 9th, 2020 from 10:30 - 11:30 am at Larkin Mortuary, 260 E. South Temple, SLC UT followed by a graveside service at 12 noon at the Salt Lake City Cemetery, 200 N Street. Due to Covid-19, please wear a mask and practice social distancing, and you are welcome to bring your own camping chairs. For condolences, please visit www.LarkinCares.com
