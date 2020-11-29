In loving memory of our Dad, Grandpa, and Great Grandpa

Our loving Dad, Grandpa, and Great Grandpa, Erlindo A Montoya passed away on November 24, 2020 from complications related to Congestive Heart Failure.

He was born on April 2, 1938 in Dyke Colorado to Jose La Luz and Ricardita Montoya. He grew up in Carbon County Utah, graduated from Carbon High School in 1956. After high school he began his electrical apprenticeship and earned his Journeyman electrical license after passing his state exam in just one try. He took pride in his career of being a Lineman for Utah Power & Light for 35 years and was able to retire at the age of 57 years old.

He leaves behind his wife of 59 years Nancy Ann Trujillo Montoya, 2 sisters: Lydia (Mike) Zamatakis, Betty (Frank) Martinez, 2 brothers: Joe L. (Connie) Montoya, Joe A. (Vicki) Montoya, and his children: Debbie (Tom) Jones, Judith (Scott) Wayman, RaNae Montoya, Kristin Montoya, and Greg Lee Montoya; 9 grandchildren, Jory Jones-Grennon (Aaron), Danyale Delon, Breann Wayman, Alissa Bennett (Brady), Brandon Wayman (Amber), Kelsey Grossaint-expecting 5th great grandchild, Harper (Colton), Angel Montoya, Christanna Archuleta, and Antonio Montoya; great-grandchildren, Rain Jones (Bug Lady), Noah Bennett (Trump), Liam Bennett (Muscles), and Sophia Bennett (Big Sister). Step grandchildren, Brody, Chloe (Goat Lady), Sarah (Bartender), and his friends Billy and Mary. Preceded in death by his parents Jose La Luz and Ricardita Montoya and sisters Marie Salas and Doris Martinez.

Erlindo was an avid outdoorsman with a love for hunting, fishing, camping, and bought his own piece of heaven in Spanish Fork Canyon, which he named Saw Tooth Ranch. He loved working on his collection of cars and spent many years enjoying his horses and participating in 4H with his kids and grandkids.

More than anything he loved being a Dad and Grandpa. He never missed a birthday, family party or wedding. He loved dancing, a good margarita and Mexican food. He was always proud when any of his children showed the strength that he instilled in us all.

A viewing will be held Thursday, December 3rd from 7pm-9pm at the Premier Funeral Home, 67 E 8000 S Midvale, Utah.

A funeral Mass will be held Friday, December 4th at 11am, with a viewing 1 hour before at St. Vincent De Paul Catholic Church, 1375 Spring Lane Holladay, UT.

Dedication of the grave to follow at Larkin Sunset Gardens, 1950 East 10600 South, Sandy UT.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store