|
|
1928 ~ 2020
Erma Adams Kunzler died peacefully in her home on January 9, 2020 surrounded by all her children. She was born April 5, 1928 to Alfred Franklin Adams and Sarah Ellen Brown Adams in Spring Canyon, Utah. Her life was built upon the principles of the gospel of Jesus Christ that were taught and lived by her parents and cherished by her posterity.
Erma graduated from Weber State with an Associate Degree in Speech Arts and was chosen as the Friendliest Girl. She then attended BYU where she served as General President of the Women's Lambda Delta Sigma. She graduated from BYU with a Baccalaureate Degree in Early Childhood Education and Speech Arts. While teaching in Salt Lake School District, she helped write a manual for the Sunday School General Board. Erma also taught kindergarten at Cottonwood Heights Elementary.
Erma married Hyrum Grant Kunzler on September 26, 1952 in the Salt Lake Temple. They began their eternal family and established homes of love and gathering in Lehi and later Cottonwood Heights, Utah. She served as a member of the Primary General Board of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (1969-1974). Erma and Grant served a full-time mission in the Lisbon Portugal South Mission (1990-1992). She loved serving in every auxiliary and often said, "Service brings maximum joy in this life."
Our Mother saw beauty, wonder, and potential in everything and everyone from single blades of grass, to hatching chicks in her Kindergarten classroom, to each person she met (from newborn to ninety-nine). She quietly nurtured and inspired her posterity and each person with whom she came in contact.
We celebrate the reunion of Mother with Dad, her parents and siblings: Glenn, Dorothy Wadley, Reed, Josephine Schlattmann, Frank, Fred, Leo; and daughter-in-law Karen Anderson Kunzler. She is survived by her posterity that loves her dearly: Kathryn and Scott Morgan, Kristine and Michael Bradshaw, SaraEllen and Joseph Turner, Hyrum Grant (HG) and Heidi Kunzler; 22 grandchildren and 34 great grandchildren. Also survived by sister-in-law, Ella Lou Adams.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, January 18th, at noon, in the Brighton 5th Ward Chapel, 2301 East Bengal Blvd. Friends may visit with the family on Friday, 6-8 pm and Saturday from 10:30-11:30 am at the same location. Interment will be at the Mountain View Memorial Estates. See cannonmortuary.com for complete obituary.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Jan. 12 to Jan. 15, 2020